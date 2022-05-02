DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says chances for storms will continue in North Texas on Monday after the morning’s round of storms.

The center adds that for most of the day it will be quiet until some isolated storms could possibly develop along a dryline late in the afternoon across the west and northwest counties of the region.

As the night falls, thunderstorms will be moving out of Oklahoma and into North Texas. “We’ll be monitoring the severe potential with these storms as they cross the Red River. Storm chances will be highest north and northeast of the Metroplex.”