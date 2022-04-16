DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Easter weekend in North Texas and now it’s time to take a look at Saturday’s weather. NWS Fort Worth says there is a possibility of some strong storms with gusty winds.

The weather center says a cold front could bring in some chances for showers and thunderstorms along with it; however, there are better chances across East Texas where the atmosphere will be more moisture-rich.

“A few strong or brief severe storms capable of hail and gusty winds are possible, especially if a cap aloft can be overcome. It will quite breezy both ahead of the front with south winds and behind it with northwest winds.”

Highs will sit around the 70s in the northwest part of the region while the central and western portions could see temps in the low 90s.