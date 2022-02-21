DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas could see temperatures reach mid 70s to low 80s on Monday after a cloudy morning before some potential rain and storms in the evening.

Relative humidity is expected to fall to near 25% by the afternoon, coupled with wind speeds hitting 15-20 mph and dry fuels, there will be an elevated threat for grass fires, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Into the evening hours, rain and storm chances will increase — severe storms are possible north of I-20 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Primary hazards include potential large hail and damaging winds, NWS Fort Worth reports.

Moving into midweek brings the possibility of some wintry weather. NWS Fort Worth reports precipitation will develop on Wednesday and move northeast through the day. More precipitation is expected Wednesday night which will move east throughout the day on Thursday.

Western North Texas is one of the bigger areas of concern for freezing rain accumulations and impacts due to temperatures more likely to remain below freezing for a longer period of time. Roads could become hazardous due to light icing and potential slick spots.

NWS Fort Worth says, “There is still uncertainty in how cold temperatures might get, which may impact where the freezing line/impacts occur. Continue to monitor for changes to the forecast over the next couple of days.”

NWS Fort Worth