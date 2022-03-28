DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a warm weekend and start to the work week for North Texas as march winds down, but before the month ends and April begins, storms are headed into the region.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports showers and storms will be in the Tuesday night forecast. What is possible? Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

“A line of showers and storms are expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday with the next upper level storm system and cold front. A few storms could become severe with hail and damaging winds, and even a brief tornado or two. The image indicates both hail and damaging winds being the main concern early in the event, with the threat shifting more to damaging winds overnight as the line moves east,” NWS Fort Worth says.

North Texans can expect half an inch to an inch rainfall total with more localized higher totals to be expected in the stronger storms. “Rain and storms will impact North/Central Texas Tues night & early Wed. Rainfall of 0.5-1″ is expected. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds, brief spin-up tornadoes, and quarter size hail.”

NWS Fort Worth