DALLAS(KDAF)—Thursday is expected to have a higher chance of storms in North Texas. There is a chance for storms to develop into severe storms on Thursday afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A dryline will invade western portions of North Texas Thursday afternoon. Thunderstorms may develop ahead of the boundary, some of which could become severe. The storms will head toward the I-35 corridor and into East Texas during the evening hours, but the activity should steadily weaken with the loss of daytime heating”.

The chance of storms has decreased since yesterday, so we shouldn’t see any today. Early temperatures were in the mid-50s, but they are expected to rise into the 70s by midday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A fairly quiet day across North and Central Texas is expected today. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70s to lower 80s. Winds will be out of the east/southeast generally between 5-10 mph”.

As the week progresses into the weekend, it looks like it will be warm and humid. We can expect temperatures in the 80s and 90s. There is a chance of storms every day starting Friday until next Monday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Very warm and humid weather is expected this weekend through early next week with highs ranging from the 80s to the lower 90s and lows generally in the 60s. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible each day, mainly during the afternoon”.

Storms are not developing yet, but they may develop later this evening. Yet, there is no chance of severe weather as of right now.

“A few storms will develop along a dryline in West Texas this evening. Storms will gradually move northeastward, weakening as they do so. No severe is expected across North Texas”, NWS Fort Worth said.