DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a stormy North Texas day on Monday as severe weather is in the forecast for most of the day.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across North and Central Texas. “Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible. Hail may exceed 2″ at times along with a few strong tornadoes possible.” The highest tornado threat is along and south of I-20.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for a good portion of North Texas from 12-7 p.m.; expect sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts around 45 mph possible. “A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 7PM today along and east of I-35. Sustained winds between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. Make sure to secure any outdoor decor!”

NWS Fort Worth

The center adds that the greatest threat for significant severe weather will be from 3 p.m. to around 9 p.m., “…as a dryline acts as the focus for vigorous convection.” NWS Fort Worth wants the public to be aware and stay alert to all changing weather conditions throughout the day, to ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where to go if a warning is issued for your area.