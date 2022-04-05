DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday faced some severe weather during the evening hours with a couple of reported tornadoes across North and East Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports those affected areas will be investigated on Tuesday.

NWS Fort Worth asks the public for patience, “Please be patient as we compile information from this event. We will release tornado information on our webpage, social media, and through public information statements as soon as possible.”

Tornadoes and/or storm damage have been reported in Celina, Blue Ridge, Joshua, Midlothian and Kemp. If you have received damage that the center doesn’t know about, let them know by reporting the detailed location, approximate time and what was damaged. Email that information to sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov.