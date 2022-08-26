DALLAS (KDAF) — The first half of the North Texas weekend will see warm, normal temperatures for late August alongside some isolated afternoon rain before rain chances become more prevalent at the start of next week.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth said, “Near-normal temperatures gradually return this week with highs generally in the low to mid 90s. Unfortunately, it is going to continue to feel very humid as dewpoints in the mid 60s to mid 70s linger. Most areas are likely to remain rain-free this weekend, but there are low rain chances each afternoon.”

Sunday will see more of a chance for rain over the weekend before rain chances increase at the start of the work week. Highs won’t exceed the middle of the 90s in the DFW area from Saturday through Tuesday, however, Tuesday will see the highest chance for rain with a 50% chance across North Texas.

“Rain chances will increase through the middle of next week across North and Central Texas as another front slides southward into the region. While not everyone will see rainfall, coverage should increase to 40-50% by Tuesday. Temperatures will be near normal into next week.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas