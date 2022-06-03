DALLAS (KDAF) — Storm chances are expected to continue through Friday night in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center says a cluster of thunderstorms is approaching from the west during the Friday morning hours with areas west of I-35 having the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms. “Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rainfall will be a threat.”

Additional thunderstorms are expected to head into the region from the northwest late Friday night, which are also not expected to be severe. “Cooler weather will continue through Friday along with additional chances for showers and storms.”

NWS FORT WORTH

“Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, but hot and dry weather will return Sunday through next week. With triple digit temperatures returning to portions of the area, be sure to practice heat safety if spending time outdoors!”