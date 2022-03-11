DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Fort Worth is reminding people that if they haven’t done their taxes yet and they make less than $60,000 per year, they can get free tax assistance with The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA).

VITA is an IRS-supported, free income tax preparation program for low-to-moderate-income individuals and families. The program is supported by community volunteers who are certified by the IRS to help taxpayers prepare their tax returns for free.

Here are the following locations you can receive in-person tax assistance by VITA:

MLK Community Center (5565 Truman Drive, Fort Worth)

Community Enrichment Center (6250 N.E. Loop 820, North Richland Hills)

Southside Community Center (959 E. Rosedal St., Fort Worth)

You must make an appointment in order to receive help by calling 682-428-2939.

If you want to file your taxes online for free, the IRS has a free file option. All you have to do is search IRS Free File online, or by clicking here. There you will fill out your tax information and be paired with a filer who will assist you for free. This only applies to people who make less than $73,000 per year.

For more information, click here.