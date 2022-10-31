DALLAS (KDAF) — If you still don’t have plans for Halloween, how about an all-in-one spooky night? Frights’n Lights in Frisco might be just what you’re looking for.

It has a headless horseman and haunted hay maze, it has a corn kernel pit, and all the spooky season lights you’re looking for.

“It is a unique fall festival. It’s the only one of its kind in the nation. We basically just build a perimeter of Riders Field here with thousands of lights and interactive activities,” Larken Lech, spokesperson for Frights’n Lights, said.

This family-friendly event has the perfect mix of spooky thrills and silly fun to fit everyone’s needs.

“We are the perfect blend of spooky and silly, we really bridge that gap between your basic pumpkin patches and haunted houses. And so we really just want everyone to come out and make those core memories during spooky seasons,” Lech said.

And yes, the trek is really worth the drive, with tons of fun Halloween activities in store.

“We have a freaky foam pit which has tons of foam falling down on the kids, which is lots of fun. We have a giant corn kernel pit. So there’s a lot to do and I think you completely forget that you’re in Riders Field,” Lech said. “We have everything from a creepy carnival which has tons of games for the kids. This year, we have three new features. We have our Halloween movie double features that are happening every night. We also have our flick-or-treat photo pop-up booth, which has some of your favorite iconic scenes.”

We know what you are thinking and yes, they do have the iconic Stranger Things living room theme at Riders Field.

For more information, including where to buy tickets, click here.