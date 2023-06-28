DALLAS (KDAF) — Meet the man who has photographed the likes of Lady Gaga, Kate Winslet and Beyonce and some of their most memorable moments.

Stephanie Mendez got the chance to sit down with Celebrity Photographer Markus Klinko at his exhibition at Markowicz Fine Art. “I’m showing a lot of my most iconic work here. You know, from Britney to Bowie to Beyonce, Billy Eilish, the latest edition Ice Spice. With a shoot for the cover Paper Magazine. You know, I’m just really proud because, number one, I have this amazing relationship with Mark of its gallery. For the past seven or eight years, I’ve been working with Bernard Markovitz very closely,” said Klinko.

The exhibition, titled Icons: Bowie to Beyoncé, was available until June 22nd.

See how her visit went with Klinko above.