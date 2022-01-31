DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to rent exhibit space at the State Fair of Texas? They are taking applications.

The 2022 state fair won’t be here for more than 200 days, but it never hurt to be early. To apply, click here.

State fair officials say renting an exhibitor’s space could give your business a strategic advantage. Booths at the fair can drive-in store traffic, generate sales leads, increase product sales and give your business more interactions with potential customers.

