DALLAS (KDAF) — May the Fourth be with you!

Of course, today (May 4) is Star Wars Day and North Texas is getting into the holiday spirit. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, you are in for a treat with fun activities and cool shoutouts.

The State Fair of Texas is getting in on the fun and shared this hilarious picture to Twitter. The image shows Big Texas across the stars in a galaxy far far away, equipped with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog lightsaber.

Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas via Twitter

It is a green lightsaber, so that means he is on the light side.