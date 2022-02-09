DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather is a little chilly and love is in the air as Valentine’s Day nears and a tradition like no other, sweet treats will fill the stomachs of many on Feb. 14. The State Fair of Texas wanted to share a couple of their sweet recipes from its Creative Arts Best of Show Cookbook.

The State Fair of Texas also asks if you try out one of their recipes, to share it with them on social media using the hashtag, #BigTex.

First, Jan Collins’ chocolate strawberry mints. Cream cheese, strawberry flavoring, powdered sugar, cocoa, almond flavoring

Next, Virgina Steed’s cherry creams with chocolate out of Rockwall, Texas. Peanut butter, powdered sugar, butter, milk chocolate chips, Eagle Brand milk, cherries

Out of Burleson, Texas, Annette Valdez’s Texas pretzel turtles. Pecan halves, mini pretzels, chocolate-covered caramels

Dallas’ own George Yates’ honey roasted peanut butter fudge. Vanilla extract, brown sugar, evaporated milk, mini marshmallows, honey roasted peanuts, unsalted butter, Butterfinger bars, marshmallow creme, honey roasted peanut butter.

Lastly, Lynda Sanders’ on the go mojito mints Cream cheese, powdered sugar, rum, lime zest, peppermint extract, dark chocolate.

