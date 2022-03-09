DALLAS (KDAF) — In less than 205 days, Texans and visitors of the Lone Star State will be able to enjoy the deep-fried goodness and fun that the State Fair of Texas brings. To help you out until then, the fair shared some recipes for your sweet tooth on Wednesday morning.

The recipes come from ribbon-winning creative youths, the State Fair of Texas says on their website, “We collected a few ribbon-winning recipes here for you to try with your family. Of course, they won’t need much persuasion to tackle these recipes –they’re all delicious sweets and dessert recipes! Share your finished products with us on social media by using #BigTex. Happy baking!”

First up, Rebekah Hale’s Texas Cowboys Cookies from Grandview, which took second place in youth cooking. Next, they added Collin Palmer’s Mint Stars out of Royse City, which took first place in youth cooking.

They also highlight Summer Garmon’s Easy Peezy Pralines from Krum, Lawson Sanders’ Carrot Cake Cupcakes out of Fort Worth and Rachel Lucci’s Rachel’s Fudge out of Venus.

You can check out those full recipes here.