DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready for the State Fair of Texas? We are, here at CW33!

And here’s some news that will make you even more excited: state fair officials have revealed the official list of free entertainment and attractions lined up for this year’s fair. Judging from this list, this year’s fair is shaping up to be another fun one.

Here are some things you can expect to see at this year’s fair:

Kroger Starlight Parade

Mat Ricardo: The Extraordinary Gentleman

Allez-Oops with Rob and Miss Jane

Oontz Kids DJ Dance Party

State Fair of Texas Rodeo

Mavs Vault

Majesty of the Horse

The Souls of Black Folk: Selections From the Billy R. Allen Art Collection and Decorative Arts Collection

All-Star Stunt Dog Show

Pig Races

Fiestas De Marionetas

World of Birds Presents: Soar

There are so many more free events and attractions in store for this year’s fair. To see the full list, click here.