DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready for the State Fair of Texas? We are, here at CW33!
And here’s some news that will make you even more excited: state fair officials have revealed the official list of free entertainment and attractions lined up for this year’s fair. Judging from this list, this year’s fair is shaping up to be another fun one.
Here are some things you can expect to see at this year’s fair:
- Kroger Starlight Parade
- Mat Ricardo: The Extraordinary Gentleman
- Allez-Oops with Rob and Miss Jane
- Oontz Kids DJ Dance Party
- State Fair of Texas Rodeo
- Mavs Vault
- Majesty of the Horse
- The Souls of Black Folk: Selections From the Billy R. Allen Art Collection and Decorative Arts Collection
- All-Star Stunt Dog Show
- Pig Races
- Fiestas De Marionetas
- World of Birds Presents: Soar
There are so many more free events and attractions in store for this year’s fair. To see the full list, click here.