DALLAS (KDAF) — New year! New Me! Texas State Fair gets a makeover or should we say reboot.

Jessica Bonilla of Irving’s winning design will transform Big Tex Boots this fall at the State Fair of Texas. Her design was chosen out of 300 submissions.

The State Fair of Texas announced the winner on their Twitter account and released a picture of the design.

“Big Tex” new boot design:

The boots aren’t just made for walking, but actually for ‘Big Tex’ himself. He will sport the new boots at the fair and welcome everyone.

“While I work in the mental health field and substance misuse field, I also run a small business selling my art,” said Bonilla. “I heard about the Big Tex Boot Design Contest and I really wanted to challenge myself to draw in a new style that I’m not as familiar with. I am beyond excited that my design was selected to be featured on Big Tex and I will have the opportunity to share my art with millions of people!”

A panel of judges considered “creativity, representativeness of Texas, and artistry of the design in their decision. The contest began on October 26, 2022- January 31, 2023.

“Jessica’s design highlights the beautiful and vibrant Texas sunsets we all know and love, and we can’t wait to see her vision brought to life by our bootmakers,” said Doug Kindy, Lucchese President.

Fun Fact: Did you know Big Tex shoe size is a 96? … The more you know!