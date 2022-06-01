DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas is getting closer and closer you can just smell the funnel cake and corn dogs in the air. To get the hype going strong, the fair released its music headliners for the 2022 season.
“Experience different kinds of live music during the 24 days of the Fair, included with your admission ticket,” the fair said. Let’s take a look at the concerts that will rock the ears of attendees during the 2022 State Fair of Texas.
Chevrolet Main Stage
“The concert series on the Chevrolet Main Stage is one of the best values of the State Fair of Texas because it is totally FREE with the price of admission. Over a span of 24 days, you can enjoy different headliners and regional musicians perform live at the Fair. From country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop, this year’s Chevrolet Main Stage lineup has something for everyone.”
- Trace Adkins
- Ashanti
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- La Fiera De Ojinaga
- Chris Perez Band
- Kraig Parker
- Vandoliers
- Jamestown Revival
- Lucinda Williams
- Le Freak
- Jason Boland & the Stragglers
- Fitz & The Tantrums
- Night Ranger
- Girl Named Tom
- Resurrection, A Journey Tribute
- La Mafia
Bud Light Stage
“Centrally located in Cotton Bowl Plaza, the Bud Light Stage is convenient to all your fair food favorites and features a wide variety of Texas acts. All shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., & 5 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays.”
- Summer Dean
- Joshua Ray Walker
- Damoyee
- RC & The Gritz
- Mariachi Rosas Divinas
- State Fair Records All Star Band
- Texicana
- Remy Reilly
- Bishop Avenue Hot Six
- Thomas Csorba
- Jamie Lin Wilson
- DJ Mr. Rid
- The O’s
- El Nuevo Mi Son
- Tomea & Nem
- Joshua Dylan Balis
- Rosie Flores
- Frankie Leonie
- Brennen Leigh
- Justin Pickard and the Thunderbird Winos
- Matt Hillyer
- Sabor Puro
- Sarah Johnson
- Dave Washburn Jazz Band
- Squeezebox Bandits
- Bree & The Fellas
- Dezi 5
- Mitchell Ferguson
- Jaret Ray Reddick
- Unfaded Brass Band
Yuengling Stage
“In addition to its expansive wine selection, the State Fair Beer and Wine Garden is also a great place to sit, relax and listen to the cool sounds of great Texas artists. Most shows at 2, 4, 6 & 8 p.m unless otherwise noted.”
- The Bodarks
- Deep Fried Comedy
- EJ Mathews
- Lowbrow Collective
- Matt Hillyer
- Emma Oliver
- Jack Barksdale
- Izzy Jeffery
- Ryan Glenn
- Simon Flory
- Squeezebox Bandits Duo
- Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess
- Dallas Asian Strings
- Nathan Mongol Wells
- Jade Nickol
- Terraplane Rounders
- La Pompe
- Honin
- Chad Stockslager
- Billy Law
- Club Wood
- Claire Morales
- Saborcito Puro
The fair says, “Only in the Lone Star State can these many Texan musical artists be experienced in one place! No matter the genre, the State Fair of Texas has something for you and it’s all FREE with your admission ticket. There are multiple stages located throughout around the grounds filled with live music every day, so explore all the shows featured below and plan out your own personal Texas music festival this year at the Fair.”