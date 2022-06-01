DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas is getting closer and closer you can just smell the funnel cake and corn dogs in the air. To get the hype going strong, the fair released its music headliners for the 2022 season.

“Experience different kinds of live music during the 24 days of the Fair, included with your admission ticket,” the fair said. Let’s take a look at the concerts that will rock the ears of attendees during the 2022 State Fair of Texas.

Chevrolet Main Stage

“The concert series on the Chevrolet Main Stage is one of the best values of the State Fair of Texas because it is totally FREE with the price of admission. Over a span of 24 days, you can enjoy different headliners and regional musicians perform live at the Fair. From country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop, this year’s Chevrolet Main Stage lineup has something for everyone.”

Trace Adkins

Ashanti

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

La Fiera De Ojinaga

Chris Perez Band

Kraig Parker

Vandoliers

Jamestown Revival

Lucinda Williams

Le Freak

Jason Boland & the Stragglers

Fitz & The Tantrums

Night Ranger

Girl Named Tom

Resurrection, A Journey Tribute

La Mafia

Bud Light Stage

“Centrally located in Cotton Bowl Plaza, the Bud Light Stage is convenient to all your fair food favorites and features a wide variety of Texas acts. All shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., & 5 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Summer Dean

Joshua Ray Walker

Damoyee

RC & The Gritz

Mariachi Rosas Divinas

State Fair Records All Star Band

Texicana

Remy Reilly

Bishop Avenue Hot Six

Thomas Csorba

Jamie Lin Wilson

DJ Mr. Rid

The O’s

El Nuevo Mi Son

Tomea & Nem

Joshua Dylan Balis

Rosie Flores

Frankie Leonie

Brennen Leigh

Justin Pickard and the Thunderbird Winos

Matt Hillyer

Sabor Puro

Sarah Johnson

Dave Washburn Jazz Band

Squeezebox Bandits

Bree & The Fellas

Dezi 5

Mitchell Ferguson

Jaret Ray Reddick

Unfaded Brass Band

Yuengling Stage

“In addition to its expansive wine selection, the State Fair Beer and Wine Garden is also a great place to sit, relax and listen to the cool sounds of great Texas artists. Most shows at 2, 4, 6 & 8 p.m unless otherwise noted.”

The Bodarks

Deep Fried Comedy

EJ Mathews

Lowbrow Collective

Matt Hillyer

Emma Oliver

Jack Barksdale

Izzy Jeffery

Ryan Glenn

Simon Flory

Squeezebox Bandits Duo

Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess

Dallas Asian Strings

Nathan Mongol Wells

Jade Nickol

Terraplane Rounders

La Pompe

Honin

Chad Stockslager

Billy Law

Club Wood

Claire Morales

Saborcito Puro

The fair says, “Only in the Lone Star State can these many Texan musical artists be experienced in one place! No matter the genre, the State Fair of Texas has something for you and it’s all FREE with your admission ticket. There are multiple stages located throughout around the grounds filled with live music every day, so explore all the shows featured below and plan out your own personal Texas music festival this year at the Fair.”