DALLAS (KDAF) — Madness has crept into the United States of America as college basketball’s biggest event of the year is set to take over the minds and hearts of millions as Cinderella stories flourish and upsets crush the spirits of many.

However, the State Fair of Texas is here to help with its bracket that’s not so intense but rather oh so delicious — the ultimate fair food, Fair Food Madness. The fair tweeted out, “Your Fair food favorites will battle it out each week until only one remains – the ULTIMATE Fair Food! Who will win? This choice is yours – vote for the first round here: https://ecs.page.link/cHxNu Your vote might win you some 2022 season passes!”

For each round of voting, you will be entered to win a pair of 2022 State Fair of Texas season passes and all you have to do is pick between two fair favorites until it all comes down to one.

Round one will be open to voting up until March 18 at 12 a.m. Will you choose a corny dog over a candy apple? Maybe a hot dog over fried peanut butter and jelly? Kettle corn or fries, caramel apple or turkey leg? The choices go on, but a favorite will be moving on nonetheless.