DALLAS (KDAF) — Although the State Fair of Texas is over 240 days away, the fair is looking for applicants to fill their concessions for the 2022 fair season.

The fair says, “The State Fair of Texas is known worldwide for its tasty and innovative food concoctions. If you can eat it, we can fry it – and we probably already have! In addition to being deep-fried culinary geniuses, our concessionaires also make gourmet regional, national, and even international dishes with a Texas twist.”

It’s looking for vendors to fulfill 24 days during the annual event with the ability to serve a large number of attendees quickly. A minimum investment of $5,000 is expected to start, but investment costs differ from vendor to vendor.

The fair teams up with over 70 small businesses to serve attendees every fall, if you are interested in joining the family you can learn more about applying to become a vendor here.