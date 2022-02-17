DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas is getting in on National Random Acts of Kindness Day by doing a huge giveaway on Twitter.

Five pairs of 2022 State Fair of Texas season passes are up for grabs on Thursday. Two things you need to do in order to enter, like their tweet and tag someone you want to take to the fair. The giveaway is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The tweet reads, “In honor of #NationalRandomActsofKindnessDay, we’re giving away five pairs of 2022 State Fair of Texas season passes! 🥰 All you have to do is 1. like this post and 2. tag someone you want to go to the Fair with below. 🎟️😱 This giveaway ends tonight at 11:59 p.m.”