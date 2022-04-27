DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas State Fair has announced that it has donated almost $150,000 in grants and sponsorships to 23 nonprofits in the Southern Sector Dallas, ten of them being first-time grant recipients.
This generous sum was all donated in the first grant cycle of 2022; the State Fair of Texas hosts three cycles per year. The other two will be in the summer and fall seasons. This year marks the return of three cycles per year since the cancellation of the fair in 2020.
“As a nonprofit organization ourselves, we realize the impact our grant program has on other nonprofits making a difference in our neighborhood,” State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber said in a statement on the organization’s website.
Here are the organizations that received funding during the spring 2022 grant cycle:
- Abide Women’s Health Services
- Beacon Hill Preparatory Institute
- BigHope
- Bishop Arts Theater Center
- Bold Believers United
- CitySquare
- Comp-U-Dopt Dallas
- Dallas Divas II
- Faith Philanthropy Institute, Inc. (dba Alliance for Greater Works)
- Frazier Revitalization
- Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support
- Housing Crisis Center
- Lone Star Justice Alliance
- North Texas Alliance to Reduce Unintended Pregnancy in Teens (NTARUPT)
- South Dallas Fair Park Innercity Community Development Corporation (ICDC)
- Southern Dallas Link, Inc.
- Stars United Global Outreach
- The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center
- The Walls Project
- TMJ Dance Project
- Union Development Corporation (dba Project Unity)
- Viola’s House
- Well Community
For more information, visit bigtex.com.