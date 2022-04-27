DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas State Fair has announced that it has donated almost $150,000 in grants and sponsorships to 23 nonprofits in the Southern Sector Dallas, ten of them being first-time grant recipients.

This generous sum was all donated in the first grant cycle of 2022; the State Fair of Texas hosts three cycles per year. The other two will be in the summer and fall seasons. This year marks the return of three cycles per year since the cancellation of the fair in 2020.

“As a nonprofit organization ourselves, we realize the impact our grant program has on other nonprofits making a difference in our neighborhood,” State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber said in a statement on the organization’s website.

Here are the organizations that received funding during the spring 2022 grant cycle:

Abide Women’s Health Services

Beacon Hill Preparatory Institute

BigHope

Bishop Arts Theater Center

Bold Believers United

CitySquare

Comp-U-Dopt Dallas

Dallas Divas II

Faith Philanthropy Institute, Inc. (dba Alliance for Greater Works)

Frazier Revitalization

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support

Housing Crisis Center

Lone Star Justice Alliance

North Texas Alliance to Reduce Unintended Pregnancy in Teens (NTARUPT)

South Dallas Fair Park Innercity Community Development Corporation (ICDC)

Southern Dallas Link, Inc.

Stars United Global Outreach

The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center

The Walls Project

TMJ Dance Project

Union Development Corporation (dba Project Unity)

Viola’s House

Well Community

For more information, visit bigtex.com.