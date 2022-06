DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to get back in the kitchen. The State Fair of Texas’ 2022 Creative Arts Cooking handbook is now available for purchase.

Featuring more than 2000 Best of Show titles, the cookbook showcases award-winning recipes spanning 10 years of recipes from 2009 to 2019.

Photo courtesy State Fair of Texas via Twitter

Cookbooks cost $25 and you can get one yourself by clicking here.