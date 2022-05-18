DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 State Fair of Texas is getting closer and closer as the year seems to be flying by and Texans and visitors of the fair are chomping at the bit to get back out there.

This year, the fair is centering its theme and artwork to best capture the spirit of, “Taste of Texas.”

“The 2022 theme and artwork is here! Inspired by the fun nature of sticker collections, this year’s commemorative art highlights fan-favorite foods by creating a collage of caricatures that capture the spirit of “Taste of Texas.””

The theme was inspired by something nobody does better than the State Fair of Texas, fair food. “There is no doubt about it – the State Fair of Texas is known for its delicious food experiences. While all the outlandish fried foods available at the Fair gave us the nickname of “Fried Food Capital of Texas”, the more traditional fair food items remain a staple of our cuisine offering. Fan favorites like turkey legs, funnel cakes, and roasted corn can always be seen in people’s hands, usually accompanied with big smiles.”

Below is a look at some of 2022’s merch:

State Fair of Texas

