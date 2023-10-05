The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Victory Gardens is where Dallas goes to start a garden.

Founded in 2020, Victory Gardens provides pre-planted gardens and the option of year-round maintenance for those who might not have a green thumb. They also offer cedar garden beds for the DIY gardener who just isn’t a woodworker.

“Our goal is to take the guesswork out of gardening so that everyone can learn about food independence and grow fresh herbs, vegetables, and produce right outside their door,” the website said. “Our 100% natural approach to growing includes untreated, weather-resistant cedar wood, organic soil, and seedlings.”

The idea for Victory Gardens was born from the mind of Iman Jones as a way to provide food independence and sustainability for families in food desert communities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the downfalls of industrialized food supply and the absolute need for sustainability and food independence for every family. Victory Gardens provides a solution to the problems in food deserts like its birthplace Oak Cliff, Texas. We present a path for families everywhere, food desert or not, to ensure their access to healthy, fresh produce that fosters good health and immunity against disease. Combine that with the peace of mind and exercise that comes with gardening, and the need is undeniable,” the website said.

Victory Gardens has built over 250 garden beds and helped more than 120 people start their home gardens.