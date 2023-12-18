The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Perry’s Steakhouse is celebrating the start of 2024 with a delicious special on New Year’s Day.

On Monday, Jan. 1, Perry’s will be offering their Sunday Supper, with specialty sides just for New Year’s – including Black-Eyed Peas and Cabbage. The three-course Pork Chop Supper features your choice of a soup or salad, Perry’s famous Pork Chop and is finished off with a dessert trio.

Credit: Perry’s Steakhouse Credit: Perry’s Steakhouse

If you’re looking to start the new year off right, stop by Perry’s for this special meal.