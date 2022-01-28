DALLAS (KDAF) — Ahead of Friday night’s matchup with the Washington Capitals, the Dallas Stars will be honoring one of the best defensemen to lace them up for the franchise.

The Stars will retire Sergei Zubov’s No. 56 jersey to honor the Hall of Fame defenseman and the action starts at 5:15 p.m. with the Forever56 Green Carpet Show.

Starting at 5:15 p.m. fans are invited to the Victory Green Carpet on PNC Plaza to watch the legend (Zubov), his family and a number of Stars alum (Mike Modano, Brett Hull, Tom Gaglardi and more) at American Airlines Center.

Doors to AAC will open shortly after at 5:30 p.m. and the first 8,000 fans will receive a replica Zubov No. 56 retirement banner along with an LED bracelet to take part in the jersey retirement ceremony. The Stars want fans to be in their seats by 6 p.m. for the ceremony to honor the Hall of Famer.

Can’t make it to the game? Here’s how to catch the game

The game will be aired on Bally Sports Southwest (TV), The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310 AM (Radio), streamed on Bally Sports, 97.5-FM (In-arena radio).