DALLAS (KDAF) — STARBURST® wants fans of the candy to put their passions first by applying to their new program.

Through their “Pink Passion Protection Program”, Mars Wrigley is giving away 100 digital prizes of $312 to help fans with their creative projects.

“Our goal is always to inspire moments of everyday happiness,” says Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley. “We understand that there’s more demand on our wallets during the holiday season – but pursuing our passions often brings the most joy. So, with the STARBURST ‘Pink Passion Protection Program’, we’re hoping we can help bring some fun and creativity back into the lives of 100 lucky people.”

Now through Dec. 31 fans can go to starburst.bambumeta.com to enter a chance to win one of the 100 monetary prizes.