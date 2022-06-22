DALLAS (KDAF) — Cool off from these hot Texas temps with these new drinks from Starbucks.

Just in time for the summer, Starbucks has announced that it will bring two new drinks to its menu:

New Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher

New Starbucks Paradise Drink

Its new Pineapple Passionfruit refresher is described as ‘a bright blend of pineapple and passionfruit flavors with real diced pineapple.’

Meanwhile, its new Paradise drink blends coconut milk, pineapple and passionfruit flavors with diced pineapple.

You can order these drinks by clicking here.

Starbucks also announced it is getting into the chicken sandwich game. On Tuesday, the chain announced the arrival of its Chicken Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich, becoming the latest restaurant chain to offer its own version of the ever-popular food item.

The sandwich features an oat biscuit roll filled with white meat chicken, eggs and a maple butter spread, Food and Wine reports. A Starbucks representative told Nexstar the sandwich is now a permanent menu item.