DALLAS (KDAF) — “Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.”

Star Wars fans, you may be shocked to know that a Star Wars movie will be in theaters, beginning Friday, Aug. 26.

No, it isn’t a new film but it is one of the few Star Wars films that fans can all agree is really solid: Rogue One.

In anticipation of the Disney+ spinoff series Andor, Rogue One is being re-released in theaters; however, the catch is that the film is only showing in IMAX (which is even better if you ask me). Fans who attend the re-release will also get an exclusive look at Andor.

“Cassian Andor returns to the big screen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with an exclusive sneak peek at #Andor, in select IMAX theaters August 26,” officials with Star Wars said in a tweet.

So, are you going to the re-release? If you are, here’s where you can see the film in North Texas:

AMC NorthPark 15

Cinemark 17 XD and IMAX

AMC Firewheel 18

AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30

AMC DINE-IN Stonebriar 24

AMC DINE-IN Grapevine Mills 30

AMC The Parks at Arlington 18

AMC Highland Village 12