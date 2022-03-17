DALLAS (KDAF) — Saint Patrick’s Day is here in North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is getting into the holiday spirit.

Here is a list of food and drink specials going on in the area!

Andy’s Frozen Custard – this establishment has two holiday specials The Mint Cookie Concrete and the Crumblemint Shake

– Twin Peaks is celebrating the day with free fried pickles if you wear green. Valid in store with any $10 purchase Whiskey Hatchet – specials start at 4 p.m. $5 Irish Car Bombs $5 Jameson Shots $5 green beer