DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day is just days away and we want you to have a game plan for your holiday festivities.

Here are the top Irish pubs in Dallas, according to Yelp.

Playwright Irish Pub The Irishman Pub Dubliner Chet’s Dallas Lochland’s Blackfriar Pub Delaney’s Irish Pub McCullars Irish Pub and Grill Jack & Ginger’s Danny’s Celtic Pub

CW33 KDAF will be broadcasting the 41st annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on March 12. This is the Southwest’s largest St. Patrick’s day parade. Proceeds will benefit the GAAVA Scholarship Fund for graduating Dallas ISD high school seniors.

Dallas Mavericks Legend and NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will serve as the Grand Marshal. For more information on that click here.