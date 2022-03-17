FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Happy St. Patrick’s Day, North Texas! In lieu of the day, here is an interesting fact you may not have known. The Fort Worth Fire Department is getting in on the holiday celebration by revealing some history surrounding the department.

In a tweet, department officials said, “☘️Happy St. Patrick’s Day, #FortWorth! Did you know: the history of the fire service in America is steeped deeply in Irish heritage. Immigrants from Ireland helped in transforming the job of fire watchman into the organized fire departments we have in the USA today!☘️”

Interesting! So, if you’re in Fort Worth today and see a fire department official, make sure to wish them a Happy St. Patrick’s Day… And wear green to avoid getting pinched.