DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, so everyone is seeking out pubs to celebrate. But don’t forget to wear green, or you may find yourself with a pinch or two!

It turns out Saint Patrick’s Day revelry around the world is great news for breweries, according to PRNewswire. A 2012 estimate pegged the total amount spent on beer for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations at $245 million!

Not sure if they’re looking for pubs to celebrate or just to find a pot of gold, but Yelpers picked these pubs as the best in Dallas:

Harwood Arms The Holy Grail Pub Playwright Irish Pub The Old Monk The Londoner Shot Topic Bar Rugby House Pub Blackfriar Pub Cock & Bull Hillside Tavern