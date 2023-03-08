DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, so everyone is seeking out pubs to celebrate. But don’t forget to wear green, or you may find yourself with a pinch or two!
It turns out Saint Patrick’s Day revelry around the world is great news for breweries, according to PRNewswire. A 2012 estimate pegged the total amount spent on beer for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations at $245 million!
Not sure if they’re looking for pubs to celebrate or just to find a pot of gold, but Yelpers picked these pubs as the best in Dallas:
- Harwood Arms
- The Holy Grail Pub
- Playwright Irish Pub
- The Old Monk
- The Londoner
- Shot Topic Bar
- Rugby House Pub
- Blackfriar Pub
- Cock & Bull
- Hillside Tavern