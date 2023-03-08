DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, so everyone is seeking out pubs to celebrate. But don’t forget to wear green, or you may find yourself with a pinch or two!

It turns out Saint Patrick’s Day revelry around the world is great news for breweries, according to PRNewswire. A 2012 estimate pegged the total amount spent on beer for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations at $245 million!

Not sure if they’re looking for pubs to celebrate or just to find a pot of gold, but Yelpers picked these pubs as the best in Dallas:

  1. Harwood Arms
  2. The Holy Grail Pub
  3. Playwright Irish Pub
  4. The Old Monk
  5. The Londoner
  6. Shot Topic Bar
  7. Rugby House Pub
  8. Blackfriar Pub
  9. Cock & Bull
  10. Hillside Tavern