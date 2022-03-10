DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Break is near! If you’re itching to get outside, maybe wait until after these colder conditions over the weekend subside.

After that, why not make a trip to the Dallas Arboretum?

Throughout the month of March, the arboretum will be hosting the What’s In Bloom Flower Walk, where guests can take a stroll through the gardens to see beautiful plants, shrubs and blooms.

If that doesn’t suit your fancy, don’t worry, the arboretum has tons of fun events that you can partake in throughout the year. To see all the fun, click here.