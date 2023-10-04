The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the city’s oldest residences, The Alexander Mansion of Dallas, will be home to one of Dallas’s elegant nights of the Halloween season.

The Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party is described as nothing less than a theatrical performance that will be a treat for the eyes.

“Haunted Soiree is an immersive theatrical production, combined with an old-school variety show, all dressed up as an upscale cocktail party. Each season of Haunted Soiree offers an interactive sinister story, an array of live entertainers and handcrafted miniature cocktail tasting flights. Guests can enjoy Haunted Soiree on a topical level by freely exploring the house, sipping on cocktails and socializing with the spirits, or they can take their experience to a deeper level by participating in ancient rituals and macabre activities to uncover the haunted history of the home. There is something for everyone!” the website read

