DALLAS (KDAF) — Woof! It’s National Spoil Your Dog Day on Wednesday, August 10! So, North Texans and beyond get off your butts and take that dog of yours on an insanely amazing walk followed by some of the best of treats for the best fur buddy in your life.

NationalToday says, “It might be a sickness but we’re stupid in love with our dogs! National Spoil Your Dog Day on August 10, encourages us to buy that $25 “indestructible” toy that we’ve been swearing up and down we would never buy. Granted, dogs can be a little needy but during times when it seems nobody loves us —they always do.”

Whatever kind of dog you have, big, medium, small, energetic, lazy, drooly, goofy, smart, sleepy, they deserve to be treated. Don’t you think? We do, and that’s why we checked out Yelp’s list of the best dog cakes to buy for your fur-baby around Dallas!

Lucky Dog Barkery

The Upper Paw – Deep Ellum

Homegrown Hounds

Three Dog Bakery

Uptown Pup

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming – Plano

R&B Dog Bakery

Furbabies Bakery

The Pooch Patio

Pet Supplies Plus