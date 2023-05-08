DALLAS (KDAF) — Well get those swimsuits ready and don’t forget to pack that sunscreen as your next destination could potentially be Puerto Rico.

Spirit Airlines recently announced that they are entering its twenty-chapter history in the U.S. territory by launching its expansion at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

Travelers will now have the option to book daily nonstop flight options to San Juan and other destinations including Dallas (DFW).

San Juan, Puerto Rico resort skyline on Condado Beach on dusk.

“We are excited about the economic and market growth these flights will create for Puerto Rico as a top travel destination in the Caribbean. Spirit’s decision to add new connections from five important hubs from the US and the increase in the frequency of flights from four others, aligns with our vision and strategy to further develop air access and strengthen the overall tourism activity, one of the key sectors of our economy,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Flights have already started to sell, book yours before it’s too late!