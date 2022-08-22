DALLAS (KDAF) — Spider-Man: No Way Home was a fun moment for theatergoers. Few movies have truly felt like an event in the way that this film did.

If you want to recapture the experience of seeing Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all playing Spider-Man side-by-side, then you’re in luck!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is re-releasing in theaters beginning Sept. 1, this time with 11 extra minutes of never before seen footage, with Sony officials calling it ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version’. Talk about a mouthful.

North Texans will get to be a part of this experience with the following theaters re-releasing the film:

Cinemark Movies 16

Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine and XD

Cinemark West Plano and XD

Cinemark Legacy and XD

Cinemark 12 Mansfield and XD

Cinemark 14 Rockwall and XD

Cinemark Allen 16 and XD

CUT! by Cinemark — Dine-in Theater, Kitchen & Bar

Cinemark North McKinney and XD

Ridgmar Mall 13 and XD

Sources say tickets will officially go on sale Tuesday morning, Aug. 24.