DALLAS (KDAF) — The Christmas season is the perfect time for hot chocolate. Yes, the classic cocoa powder will always do the trick, but if you want to step up your hot chocolate game try these different brands instead:

Spicy Aztec Organic Hot Chocolate, Lake Champion Chocolates

Bring some spice to your hot chocolate! This Spicy Aztec Hot Chocolate Mix is made with cinnamon, ancho chili and chipotle pepper. “Rich, full-bodied, and deeply satisfying. And with just the right hint of spicy-sweet heat, it’s a hot chocolate experience you’re guaranteed to love,” the description read. $14.00

2. White Chocolate, Swiss Miss Hot Drink

Swiss Miss is a nostalgic favorite for many. But did you know that the brand also has a variety of flavors? White Hot Chocolate can also be used for baking cookies, cakes and more. The brand also has flavors like Cinnamon Toast Crunch CinnaMilk, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint. All can be found on their website. $4.47

3. Sea Salt Caramel Hot Cocoa Mix, Good & Gather

This Target brand features a Sea Salt Caramel Hot Cocoa Mix. Flavors include caramel, toffee and sea salt. “Made with premium cocoa for a rich, indulgent sipping experience, this sea salt and caramel flavored hot chocolate mix has a decadent taste profile that will have you feeling cozy in an instant,” the description read. $5.79

4. Thoughtfully Gourmet: Hot Chocolate Collection Gift Set, Amazon

This is a gift set for the hot chocolate connoisseur in your life. This is a unique gift with nine flavors of hot chocolate, from Chocolate Cherry, Gingerbread Cookie, Toasted Marshmallow and even Snickerdoodle. $24.99

5. Red Neck Cafe Hot Chocolate Mixes, Fuddy Duddy’s

Moonshine Bourbon Cocoa Packet Bacon Hot Chocolate Mix

These two hot chocolate mixes are for those who like to live life on the wild side! Fuddy Duddy’s is a small family-owned Confectionery in New York. We found two unique flavors, Bacon Hot Chocolate and Bourbon Chocolate Cocoa. $2.99