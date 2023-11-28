The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever since moving to the south I have learned about so many different traditions followed in the Lone Star State, including during the holidays. Have you heard of Wassail?

Wassail is a beverage made from hot mulled cider, ale, or wine and spices. A warm cider is perfect for the holidays and you have the chance to try it during Wassail Weekend in Denton.

Hosted by the Denton Downtown Main Street Association (DMSA), the event will take place on Dec. 2, 2023, at the Downtown Denton Square.

This family-friendly event, in conjunction simultaneously with the annual Denton Holiday Lighting Festival, invites locals and tourists alike to experience the festive spirit.

Find out more information about the event here.