DALLAS (KDAF) — Spelled Milk, in Bishop Arts, offers over 100 different types of cereals from around the world, as well as 10 milks (and alternatives!) and handmade ice creams and milkshakes.

The cereal bar and ice cream lounge also serves up unique hot and cold coffee blends, daily fruit smoothies, fresh donuts, cakes, and baked goods, and one-of-a-kind candy. Spelled Milk truly caters to everyone with dairy free, lactose free, and keto friendly items.

They also offer each customer the chance to choose one of four weekly charities — 10 percent of all sales will go toward supporting veterans, local animal shelters and food banks.

Stop by to try out different cereals from around the world or get one of their other sweet treats. Follow them on Instagram or visit their website for more information.