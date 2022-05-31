DALLAS (KDAF) — Cowboys fans, here is another place to get Cowboys-themed shirts, appliances and more.

Rally House, a family-owned specialty sports boutique, has officially opened a location in Mansfield.

“Mansfield is my hometown, so I know how awesome the fans are in this area,” District Manager Stefanie Blowers, said in a news release. “Now, these incredible fans can turn to Rally House Mansfield for all the gear they need to showcase their unending Texas and team pride!”

On top of the many national professional sports teams represented at Rally House, this location, specifically, also carries many Texas teams including the Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Raiders and TCU.

Rally House’s Mansfield location is located at 2041 US 287 Frontage Rd. For more information, visit rallyhouse.com.