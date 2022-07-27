DALLAS (KDAF) — For the fifth year in a row, Dallas’ Southwest Airlines has been named among the top of Forbes’ list of 2022 best employers for diversity in America.

The Airlines said in a press release, “Southwest Airlines Co. proudly receives more accolades for its continued commitment to making Southwest a more diverse and inclusive organization, where Employees thrive, feel appreciated, valued, and have an authentic sense of belonging. For the fifth consecutive year, Forbes named Southwest Airlines as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2022.”

Forbes, along with Statista selected 2022 America’s best employers for diversity through a survey from a over 60,000 employees and found the companies most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The press release states, “Southwest Airlines was also recently honored by the Disability:IN® Disability Equality Index with a score of 100 (perfect score) on its annual index. To learn more about the airline’s commitment to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, visit the Southwest One Report and DEI Report.”