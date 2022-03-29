DALLAS (KDAF) — It is Severe Weather Awareness Week and Southlake DPS is using this opportunity to share essential information in a fun way.

The department released a music video on Twitter parodying the song Alone by Heart replacing the breakup song’s sad lyrical content with funny, informative lessons on how to prepare for severe weather.

“From the bottom of our Heart we ask you to prepare for severe weather,” officials said in the music video.

They even went to great lengths to recreate iconic imagery from the original song’s music video, like the opening balcony.

Along with the parody video the department also tweeted out vital information such as what should go into a preparation kit and how to sign up for emergency alerts.

To view the video and their informative Twitter thread, click here.