DALLAS (KDAF) — Starting the weekend of Jan. 14-16, Third Monday Trade Days will be at Southfork Ranch with over 200 booths. Those booths will be selling clothes, antiques, furniture, food and more.

Third Monday Trade Days were held in McKinney but were closed at the end of 2021.

According to the site, it says, “While the market property has not been sold, the property’s pivotal location can be more productively used and beneficial to the community as a whole and the city if used by businesses open daily rather than used by a business that is open only three days a month.”

Now, at Southfork Ranch, Third Monday Trade Days will be held south of the mansion near gate five from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Parking will be free on Fridays but will cost $10 a car on Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re looking to become a vendor you’re asked to email info@southforkranch.com.