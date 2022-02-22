FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — South Korean girl music group TWICE is performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. as a part of their TWICE 4th World Tour III, and fans are already lined up in anticipation.

Users on Twitter have the hashtag, #TwiceinDallas trending and are saying officials are having to reorganize the lines because of the number of people already lined up to enjoy Tuesday night’s concert.

The concert-goers are also tweeting out their excitement to cop some of TWICE’s merch before the big night, which is another reason for the large lines hours before the start of the concert.

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

For more information on the concert, click here.