DALLAS (KDAF) — Beginning on March 10, Soul Rep Theatre Company in partnership with SMU’s Perkins School of Theology will do in-person performances on Do No Harm.

Do No Harm follows three enslaved women who suffered from vesicovaginal fistula, and served as “guinea pigs” for the 19th Century physician who performed numerous procedures and surgeries on them with no anesthesia under the racist notion that Black people did not feel pain.

In-person performances will run until March 19. Streaming performances will begin on April 11 and go until April 30. To get your tickets and to learn more about the performances, click here.