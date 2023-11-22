DALLAS (KDAF) — Sophie Hefner was diagnosed with cancer in April of 2023. In the midst of her treatment, Hefner saw an Instagram ad for LLS, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“I was in the hospital still, and I was just scrolling on Instagram,” Hefner said. “And I thought, Light the Night, what’s that? And it said Dallas, and I said, oh this is where I am. I clicked the ad and it brought me to the LLS website, and it showed this cool event with all the lanterns…it said ‘Bring light to the darkness of cancer,’ and I saw that quote, and it really stuck with me.”

Light the Night is a community event hosted by LLS. The event is attended by approximately one million people across 140 locations, bringing people together to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancer.

“For someone like Sophie, to be in the middle of her own fight and still want to help others, is so inspiring,” said Leah Swanson, Executive Director for the Red River Region of LLS. “Our events are bringing patients, families, caregivers together and surrounding them with hope.”

LLS hosts fundraising events all year long across the United States and Canada, including an upcoming Big Climb, Valentine’s Day Lunch, galas, and more. Since 1949, LLS has invested more than $1.7 billion in cancer research and has helped advance 70 percent of the blood cancer treatment options.

LLS and those who get involved, like Hefner, are making a difference in the lives of cancer patients by not only providing fundraising and research efforts, but also by providing community support and improved quality of life.

Prior to her diagnosis, Hefner was a college athlete, and said she looks forward to getting back to normal life once she begins the maintenance stage of her recovery.

“I’m a senior in college, so I really want to go back and see my friends and live out my last semester of college before becoming an adult,” Hefner said. “I really want to just be back to normal life.”

For more information on LLS or to get involved, visit their website.